Dorothy Hosein has stood down as chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service following a period of ill health.

The trust announced today that Dr Tom Davis, medical director and deputy chief executive, will continue as interim chief executive while the recruitment process for a substantive chief executive takes place.

A full-time appointment is expected to be made in April, chiefs have said.

Dorothy Hosein has stepped down from leading East of England Ambulance Trust

Ms Hosein, a former chief executive at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, started as interim chief executive in 2018 and took on the role full-time a year later, said: “It is with great sadness that I have decided to relinquish my post to focus on my wellbeing.

"Staff are at the heart of this service, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with employees of the service.

“I am hugely proud and thankful for the work we have done together to improve patient safety and experience, and I wish every success for EEAST in the future.”

Last September the trust was given its most recent CQC-inspection rating of 'requires improvement'.

Nicola Scrivings, trust chairman, praised Ms Hosein for leading the service from the worst performing in England to being one which 'regularly met or exceeded' national standards.

She added: "Staff recruitment and finances also improved, and new approaches to leadership meant the Trust was as well positioned as possible to meet the challenges of Covid-19.

"We send Dorothy our warmest wishes for the future.”

