Ambulance service says sorry over patient's four-hour wait after King's Lynn fall

Ambulance service officials have apologised to a patient who waited for four hours for paramedics to arrive after tripping and falling in Lynn's town centre this morning.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) confirmed that they had been called to reports of the incident, outside a shop on Broad Street at 10.13am, but a crew did not arrive on scene until 2.14pm, when the patient was assessed and taken to hospital for further care.

The spokeswoman said: "We would like to apologise for any distress caused to the patient waiting for an ambulance this morning in King’s Lynn."

Ambulance called to an incident on Broad Street, King's Lynn. (18873595)

She said at the time of the call, the service was experiencing high demand, and "had to prioritise patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses".

"This unfortunately meant that some people who did not have life-threatening cases may have experienced longer waits," she added.

"We do understand however that these situations can be stressful for patients and their families and again, we are very sorry."

Staff from the Fent Shop on Broad Street were seen to be tending to the patient during her four-hour wait.

The ambulance service "always welcome feedback" on their services, and a freephone line is available on 0800 028 3382 or 01234 243320, or patients can email eoeasnt.feedback@nhs.net, or write to the patient experience team at EEAST, Hammond Road, Bedford, MK41 0RG.