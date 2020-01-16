Ambulance service transported person to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 'serious condition'

The ambulance service has confirmed they transported a person to hospital in a "serious condition" who was unconscious in the centre of Lynn yesterday morning.

A section of Broad Street was closed off to pedestrians after the ambulance service were called at 10.47am.

The spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and a BASICS vehicle.

Broad Street where the incident occurred

"One person was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition."

