Ambulance service transported person to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 'serious condition'

The ambulance service has confirmed they transported a person to hospital in a "serious condition" who was unconscious in the centre of Lynn yesterday morning.
A section of Broad Street was closed off to pedestrians after the ambulance service were called at 10.47am.
The spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and a BASICS vehicle.
"One person was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition."
