Ambulance service transported person to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 'serious condition'

By Ben Hardy
Published: 09:17, 16 January 2020
The ambulance service has confirmed they transported a person to hospital in a "serious condition" who was unconscious in the centre of Lynn yesterday morning.

A section of Broad Street was closed off to pedestrians after the ambulance service were called at 10.47am.

The spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and a BASICS vehicle.

Broad Street where the incident occurred
"One person was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition."

