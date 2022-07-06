American theme to West Norfolk village's flowers weekend

St Germans was a riot of colour for its annual flower festival and open gardens event.

Displays in the church - all done by local people and organisations - carried the theme of America, with the festival being so close to Independence Day.

Youngsters were also involved with St Germans Academy paying a visit and completing some schoolwork to tie in with the theme.

And around the village on Sunday, the efforts of residents were on display with 13 gardens open for visitors to enjoy, some with Stars and Stripes flags.

Organisers said money was still coming in but it would be a good amount to help with fundraising for the church.

The Grade 1 listed building is on the At Risk register and repairs to the north aisle are needed.

Churchwarden Angie Yeoman said: "It was a successful weekend and we'd like to thank those that helped with the organisation and everybody who came along to support the flower festival and open gardens."