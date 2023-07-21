A mum from Lynn decided to brave the shave to raise money for charity in memory of her two grandmothers.

Amy Thompson’s grandmother Rose Woods, who died earlier this year, was passionate about hair and hairstyles and so Amy decided to do the fundraising shave for the Little Princess Trust, which uses donated hair to make wigs for children who have lost their hair while undergoing chemotherapy.

The 50cm (20 inches) of hair will now be sent to the charity.

Amy Thompson

Amy also wanted to remember her other grandmother, Eva Thompson, who died in 2020 during the pandemic and when lockdown restrictions on funerals were in place.

“I thought it was the best way to honour both of them,” said Amy, who works as a forklift truck driver.

The shave was carried out at the Live and Let Live pub in Windsor Road by hairdresser Joanne Russell of Jo’s Cabin.

Amy Thompson

“I’ve always had long hair so I was a bit unsure if I should go through with it,” said Amy.

“But now I keep forgetting about it until I walk past a mirror and see I haven’t got a ponytail any more!”

Amy lives in nearby Pleasant Court with Mathew Keatleigh and their sons Reuben, aged two, and Lucas, who celebrates his first birthday today.

Amy Thompson

Sponsorship from the head shave raised £815.39 thanks to family, friends, pub regulars and Joanne’s customers.

Amy also ran Cancer Research’s Race for Life 5K at Houghton Hall two days before the head shave, raising an additional £195.75 – bringing her total fundraising efforts for the two charities to £1,011.14.

“I only set out to raise £50 so I am pretty shocked by how much I raised,” added Amy.

Amy Thompson

Amy Thompson

Amy Thompson

“My grandad Tony (Woods) told me he was really proud of me, so I believe both my grandmas would be too.”

Hairdresser Joanne gave her seal of approval, adding: “I think what she has done is fantastic.

“I also think she rocks her new hair do!”