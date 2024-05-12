A 22-year-old who was caught smoking cannabis on CCTV was described as “an author of his own misfortune” by his solicitor.

Mateusz Oleszko of Stonegate Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted to having the class B drug in his possession on June 27 last year.

At 10.40pm on that date, he was seen by police in Lynn sitting on a bench rolling a cannabis joint.

He appeared at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

Police arrived at the scene, searched him and gave him a caution.

Part of that caution was to complete an online cannabis awareness course. Oleszko did not complete that course.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said Oleszko was the “author of his own misfortune” after he bought £20 worth of the class B drug.

“He made two mistakes, one, he was smoking cannabis by a CCTV camera and two, he didn’t complete the course,” said Mr Cogan.

He was fined £60 for the offence and also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £24 and court costs of £85.