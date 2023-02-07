An event at the Providence Street Community Centre in Lynn celebrated the Chinese New Year with activities for families and children who have special educational needs.

The charity Little Miracles organised the event to highlight the festivities that begin on January 21 and continues into February.

Youngsters enjoyed learning about the traditions and making arts and crafts that symbolise the Chinese New Year such as dragons, lucky cats, lanterns, scrolls and banners.

Little Miracles Chinese New Year party

Erica Dalton, branch co-ordinator at Little Miracles said: "The event was for special educational needs children and their families to celebrate Chinese New Year.

"Everyone out there celebrated something each year and this is a beautiful and colourful celebration.

"It went really well, just brilliant.

A youngster enjoyed the party

"Next year there maybe more decorations, it is quite a big hall to fill, so its going to be bigger and better."

The afternoon included making banners and playing

Youngsters could make crafts

The event was for families and youngsters with special needs

The afternoon saw young people making Chinese banners and scrolls

Showing off their Chinese dragon craft work

