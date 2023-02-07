King's Lynn charity Little Miracles event celebrates Chinese New Year
An event at the Providence Street Community Centre in Lynn celebrated the Chinese New Year with activities for families and children who have special educational needs.
The charity Little Miracles organised the event to highlight the festivities that begin on January 21 and continues into February.
Youngsters enjoyed learning about the traditions and making arts and crafts that symbolise the Chinese New Year such as dragons, lucky cats, lanterns, scrolls and banners.
Erica Dalton, branch co-ordinator at Little Miracles said: "The event was for special educational needs children and their families to celebrate Chinese New Year.
"Everyone out there celebrated something each year and this is a beautiful and colourful celebration.
"It went really well, just brilliant.
"Next year there maybe more decorations, it is quite a big hall to fill, so its going to be bigger and better."
