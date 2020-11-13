Christmas is coming and so it is time to think of something that is now firmly established as a festive tradition here in Lynn.

Do you want to be the child that switches on the star above the Greenyard Frozen UK packing factory on the Hardwick Industrial Estate?

The star shines out over the festive season for all to see in Lynn and particularly this year will surely be a welcome herald of festivities after what has been a hard year for us all.

Christmas Light at Greenyard Frozen

Last year’s winner was Ollie Scandrett, of Middleton, who drew a superhero vegetable

The competition is open to everyone under 12 and the socially-distanced switch on is on Monday, December 7, (provided lockdown restrictions are eased) at 4pm.

The theme for this year’s competition couldn’t be more topical. It is “What has lockdown taught you?”.

Write your essay (or if you wish draw a picture) and send it to Laura Dixon, Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd, Greenyard Way, Hardwick Industrial Estate King’s Lynn PE30 4WS. Or email Laura.Dixon@greenyardfrozen.co.uk

The deadline for submitting your entry is Wednesday, December 2. Entries must include, name, age, address and contact number for parents or guardian.

Laura, who is customer services manager for the Greenyard, said: “With everything going on at the moment we all think we need some festive cheer.”