'Analytical constipation' warning over plan for King's Lynn landmark

A new vision of the future for the area around one of Lynn's most historic landmarks is set to be outlined by the summer.

But councillors this week expressed unease at the length of the process of developing plans for the Southgates area – with one warning of "analytical constipation" on the issue.

And another claimed a previously proposed idea of diverting traffic around the 15th century South Gate would create "Piccadilly Circus" in the area.

Consultants are currently drawing up draft development proposals for the area and outlined their work to West Norfolk Council's regeneration and development panel on Tuesday.

The meeting was told that discussions are ongoing with stakeholders and proposals are expected to be released for public consultation by June.

But panel chairman Judy Collingham questioned the appointment of a new set of consultants to look at a scheme that had already been examined "over and over again".

She said: "I can't help feeling we've discussed this so many times before."

And Chris Morley added: "I get the feeling, if you'll forgive the phrase, that it's analytical constipation. Nothing is going to come out."

But the consultants from urban design firm BDP, property advisors Montagu Evans and transport experts Urban Flow said they were building on the work of previous projects.

One of them, Tom Rudd, said their task was to provide an "overarching vision" for the area.

One of the more contentious aspects of the project is likely to be the question of whether traffic should continue to pass through the South Gate, as it does now, or be diverted around it as part of a broader road improvement scheme.

The latter option was included in a broader transport strategy for Lynn, published by the borough and county authorities two years ago.

But the idea was strongly opposed at the time by the Lynn-based former chief executive of English Heritage, Simon Thurley, who argued that having traffic passing through it was the best way to ensure its preservation.

And independent councillor Alexandra Kemp warned diverting the road would speed traffic up and have environmental consequences

She said: "If this project takes away green space it will be a levelling down project.

"You'll be creating Piccadilly Circus and for what end? It's not going to improve the town."

Miss Kemp said she feared the scheme could be a "trojan horse" that could lead to further development in sensitive areas of nearby South Lynn.

She added: "We need to be completely honest with people and not sweep unpopular projects under the carpet."

Mr Rudd insisted they had not reached a firm conclusion on whether the road should be diverted or not.

But the consultants did caution members that an ambitious project would be more likely to secure Government funding under its Levelling Up agenda.