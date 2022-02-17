Lynn Museum’s star artefact is the “physical and emotional heart” of a “knockout epic” new exhibition at the British Museum.

That’s according to The Guardian newspaper’s Jonathan Jones, who was among several prominent art reviewers to give the show, The World of Stonehenge, a glowing 5-star review following its grand opening on Tuesday 15th February.

The new blockbuster exhibition is full of incredible exhibits borrowed from both Britain and other parts of Europe including the famous Nebra Sky Disc from Halle, Germany.

Seahenge timbers (54969934)

Taking centre stage is a display of Bronze Age timbers from the timber circle known as ‘Seahenge’, lent from Lynn Museum. Six timbers from the Market Street museum’s permanent displays have been lent, together with a selection of stored timbers not normally on show.

Discovered in 1998 at Holme-next-to-the-Sea, the ancient monument dubbed Seahenge comprises of 55 closely fitted oak posts originally standing up to 3m in height, with the wood dating back to 2049 BC.

Dr Jennifer Wexler, project curator of the World of Stonehenge said: 'If Stonehenge is one of the world's most remarkable surviving ancient stone circles, then Seahenge is the equivalent in timber.”

Members and staff from Norfolk Museums Service joined other lenders, VIP guests and stakeholders for the opening of The World of Stonehenge at the British Museum on the evening of February 15.

Lynn Museum Curator Oliver Bone, who was among the attendees at the opening, said “This partnership with the British Museum is a great opportunity for Norfolk Museum Service and Lynn Museum to give prominence to Seahenge for an international audience. It has been brilliant to see our familiar preserved ancient timbers in a new light and within the context of such a rich selection of artefacts from the Neolithic and Bronze Age periods. Over the years, we have benefited in Norfolk from loans of wonderful British Museum artefacts for display locally in our museums, close to their findspots. It is very pleasing to be able to reciprocate in this way for this collaborative exhibition.”

The World of Stonehenge is available to visit at the British Museum until July 17.

The majority of the Seahenge timbers, including the magnificent central stump, have remained in place at Lynn Museum for local visitors to enjoy.

You can book to see The World of Stonehenge exhibition at britishmuseum.org/exhibitions/world-stonehenge

Or alternatively, book to see Seahenge in its permanent home at Lynn Museum via norfolk-museums.arttickets.org.uk/lynn-museum