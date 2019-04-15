Ancient Egyptian family fun at museum in King's Lynn

The lives of Ancient Egyptians captured imaginations last week when Lynn Museum held the first event of its summer season.

Around 60 people enjoyed the Egyptian-themed family day on Thursday, which offered a variety of activities including crafts, a trail and opportunities to get hands-on with real Ancient Egyptian objects.

Museum learning assistant Beth Kierman said: “It went really well, we had a lot going on.”

Isla Kitchingham (9) and (R) Amelia Rushbrook (7) enjoying the Egyptians family event at Lynn Museum.. (8472134)

She said the museum’s collection is “full of fascinating artefacts”, and the Egyptians is one of its most popular topics.

“We had around 60 people attend, which for the first Easter event, and the first in our summer season, is a really good turnout,” she added.

Libby Manning and her daughter Evie (8) at the Egyptians family event at Lynn Museum.. (8472132)

Youngsters were tasked with creating scarab beetles from spoons, and a trail to find hidden themed images around the museum.

Hayley Rushbrook with daughters Ava (4) and Amelia (7) at the Egyptians family event at Lynn Museum.. (8472131)

The event provided the chance for youngsters to get fully immersed in the world of the Ancient Egyptians, with the opportunity to meet ‘Howard Carter’ – the man who discovered the tomb of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun.

Sian Hogarth also gave children a lesson in mummification, with help from nine-year-old Jaxon Walford who took on the “mummy” role during the session.

At the Egyptians family event visitors to the Lynn Museum were given a lesson in mummification by Sian Hogarth. On the table is Jaxon Walford (9).. (8472130)

The museum’s next themed family activity is a joint Crack the Crime event between Lynn Museum and Stories of Lynn today.

People are invited to take part in the classic ‘whodunnit’ by taking on the role of an inspector to solve the mystery of the theft of a silver spoon.

The fun, free event takes place from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors will be transported back to the Victorian era and will have the chance to question witnesses, interrogate suspects in the jail cells, and search for clues, as well as completing activities and crafts.

The adventure concludes with a court case in the Town Hall courtroom.