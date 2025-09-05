A cut-through along an ancient woodland will remain open to the public after the community fought off a threat to close it.

Two rights of way through Spring Wood in Gaywood have been confirmed by Government officials following a public inquiry.

The Planning Inspectorate, which presides over footpath disputes, ruled that the community can continue to use the routes, which are used by people to reach several schools and Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Cllr Rob Colwell celebrates winning the Spring Wood footpath row

They had been under threat for nine years after landowner John Tomlinson, who lives in Australia, objected to the paths being added to Norfolk County Council’s definitive map.

Cllr Rob Colwell, who represents Gaywood South, led the charge to keep the paths open.

He said: “I feel like this is mission accomplished. It has been nine years to get this result and we will be celebrating.”

Spring Wood's footpaths will remain open to the public

Cllr Colwell, who works as a solicitor, became involved in the dispute in 2016 and estimates his legal fees - all undertaken pro bono - would have reached more than £50,000.

“We have protected this vital route, linking the QEH and Springwood High School, for future generations. I’m very proud,” he added.

Mr Tomlinson bought the woodland for £48,000 with the understanding he could build an eco lodge on the 6.5-acre plot.

But he subsequently discovered getting planning permission would be near-impossible.

He now faces a costly obligation to maintain the woodland, to ensure it is safe for walkers passing through.

Dozens of residents shared evidence at an inquiry in July, stating how they had used the footpaths for decades.

Having assessed the case, inspector Claire Tregembo ruled there was enough evidence to prove the footpaths had been in use for at least 20 years - as well as that Mr Tomlinson nor any other previous landowner had made any attempts to stop people from using them.

Spring Wood has been used as a cut-through for at least 60 years, but probably also for centuries before that.

The woodland is within an area known as the Gaywood River valley, which features a rare chalk stream that rises near Derby Fen before flowing out into the River Great Ouse.