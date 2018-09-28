And the Cute Kids winners are ....

The pictures have been taken, the photographs published and the votes cast and duly counted. And today the Lynn News can reveal the winners of its Beautiful Babies and Toddlers competition.

An incredible 800 of you took the trouble to cast a vote for your favourites, so thank you very much.

The results were quite close. Unlike previous years, none of the 129 candidates ran away with it.

But there were two clear winners.

In the babies section (new born to 18 months old) the child who received the most votes was No52, Marise-Jean Pusch, pictured below.

Marise-Jean Pusch (4441865)

In the toddlers’ section (19 months to five-years-old), the winner was No110, , pictured below.

Lavinia-Eileen Hurst (4441863)

Well done to both of them and congratulations to all those who took part. You all had lovely smiles!

Lavinia-Eileen is the daughter of Terri -Leigh and Paul Hurst, of Columbia Way, North Lynn.

She has three brothers and sisters, Larry, Lily-Emilia and Lola.

An ecstatic Terri-Leigh said: “Oh my God! We got all our family to vote for her but we did not expect to win. “

Marisa-Jean is 16-and-a-half months old, and lives with her mum Lisa Addis and Mark Pusch in Hillen Road, South Lynn, and her three brothers and two sisters.A shocked Lisa said: “That’s wonderful, thank you so much!”

Both children win a large canvas version of their picture and £20 in vouchers from Youngsters World, the toy shop in Norfolk Street where the pictures were taken.