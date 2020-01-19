Andrew with Queen at Hillington today

Prince Andrew was with the Queen this morning as she attended church at Hillington.

In what has been another tumultuous week for the Royal Family, his appearance by her side at the service was seen as a show of support by the monarch for her son.

The pair were attending church at St Mary the Virgin in Hillington, just a few miles from Sandringham House, were the Queen has spent Christmas and new year.

The Queen and Prince Andrew at Hillington Chuch. (27113762)

Prince Andrew has not been seen with the Queen since his 'car-crash' TV interview with Emily Maitlis when he was questioned about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Christmas Day, Andrew went to an earlier church service at Sandringham to avoid being photographed with the Queen.

But today he rode alongside the Queen as she travelled to the church.

The Queen and Prince Andrew at Hillington Chuch. (27113765)

The Queen, dressed in a black-and-white chequered coat, was smiling widely as she left church.

He is reported to have had a private lunch with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh yesterday.

Hours later, in a heartfelt statement, the 93-year-old monarch announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be stripped of their HRH titles as they forge a new life in Canada.

The agreement stipulates that the pair, who will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. They will cease to be working members of the Royal Family from this spring, will not perform any official duties on behalf of the Queen and Harry will drop all his military appointments.

The Queen and Prince Andrew at Hillington Chuch. (27113761)

The Queen and Prince Andrew at Hillington Chuch. (27113763)

The Queen and Prince Andrew at Hillington Chuch. (27113766)

Read more Kings Lynn