Andy’s adventure in Peru helps lifesavers with work at Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust

A former patient who took on a series of fundraising challenges after recovering from a brain haemorrhage has returned to hospital.

Andy Walder, 58, from North Wootton, handed a cheque for more than £10,000 to Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust and consultant neurosurgeon, Rikin Trivedi.

The Walder family and neurosurgeon Rikin Trivedi (3869707)

Andy returned to work as director of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) six months after the haemorrhage, but took early retirement a year later with an ambition to raise money for the neurosurgery department that saved his life.

Fundraising activities included many adventures he would not have considered previously, such as completing the Inca Trail in Peru.

But a charity ball, organised by his wife, Karen, and daughters, Francesca and Jasmine, was the biggest fundraising event of them all.

The Walder family (3869705)

Andy said: “We have had great fun raising this money and have been fortunate to create some lasting memories, none of which would have been possible without Addenbrooke’s.

“They are simply amazing at what they do, so professional, caring and compassionate.

“We are also truly grateful to everyone who has helped us, our friends, family and local businesses have been fantastic.”

Mr Trivedi, who led the team that saved Andy’s life by clipping a ruptured aneurysm causing a bleed on his brain, said: “They have raised a remarkable amount.

“It is great to see Andy doing so well and hear about the fundraising adventures.

“Training the next generation of neurosurgeons is something we take very seriously as a department and we will use this money to help our juniors develop their skills.”

As well as the fundraising, Andy is part-time chair of Freebridge Community Housing, director of Ad Meliora Academy Trust and a governor at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Trust.