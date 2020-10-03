A Lynn power worker has been recognised for reaching a special milestone this week.

Andy Ing has completed 50 years in the electricity industry with UK Power Networks.

He started with what was Eastern Electricity back in 1970 and currently works as a distribution planning engineer from the Austin Street office.

Andy Ing with his certificate. Picture: SUBMITTED

The 66-year-old said: “When I left school it was not like today with lots of people looking for work, I had one interview with the local water board and one with Eastern Electricity and was offered a job drawing office at Ingate House in Beccles before switching to Oulton Broad.

“I continued my education in the job and completed an HND in Electricial Engineering which led to a third engineer post at the planning office in King’s Lynn, and from there I took on various engineering roles before going full circle and returning to planning in the 1990s.

“In 1995 I became a circuit manager which meant I looked after the 11KV circuits into a number of substations working to minimise the number of faults and deal with any customer issues.

“I feel one of the most successful programs of work is the installation of remote control and automation on the network which has resulted in a vast improvement in customer experience and network performance.

“With the hard work of the employees and investment in technology, UK Power Networks has rightfully become the best distribution network operator and part of staying number one is how it treats its staff well.”

The company invites staff who have given 40 years of continuous service to join a special 40-plus club with a further certificate for those who reach 50.

Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, said: “I recognise and celebrate the dedication and expertise of our employees, many of who have lived and worked in the communities we serve, for a long time. Their work keeping the power on is usually carried out behind the scenes, but it enables everyone’s everyday lives to run smoothly.

“Even for those who have been with us for many decades, 2020 has been an unprecedented year and I am hugely proud of all of our staff’s response to the many challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, with everybody working hard to keep the power flowing.

“Clearly we cannot gather together for our usual 40-plus club dinner this year, but everybody appreciates the reasons why and it remains a milestone well worth marking.”

The company has 500 employees with over 40 years’ service and continues to run apprenticeships, with new starters due to join in 2021.