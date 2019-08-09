‘Angel of NHS’ retires after 45 years working for King's Lynn and Wisbech hospitals

An ‘angel of the NHS’ who has nursed patients for 45 years has finally hung up her uniform to embark on a well-earned retirement.

Sister Marilyn Padget fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a nurse when she qualified at 20 but retired from the Anticoagulation Service at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital last Friday. Marilyn, who has looked after patients in both North Cambs Hospital and the QEH, is looking forward to spending more time with her growing family.

To celebrate the care she has given to patients and dedication to her team, Marilyn was presented with a QEH Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award.

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw with Marilyn Padget (14899332)

Marilyn said: “The contact with the patients is the best thing. I would like to think that I give 100 per cent to my patients. I would go to the ends of the earth to make sure they received the right treatment.

“There have been times when it has been hard but I would not have changed things for the world. You meet so many nice people, we have a laugh, sometimes cry, but you just get on with it and become a big family.”

Marilyn Padget (14899375)

Chief executive Caroline Shaw thanked Marilyn for her dedication to the health service and her patients.

She said: “Marilyn has truly been an angel of the NHS by giving 45 years of dedicated service to patients in West Norfolk and Fenland.

“She has touched countless lives during her four decades as a nurse, often going above and beyond the call of duty to support her patients. It has been an honour to have a nurse of Marilyn’s calibre as part of the team here.”