A pocket of woodland has become the focus of a bitter dispute after an international consortium began cutting back trees to use it for country sports.

Referred to by residents as a “nature haven”, the land in Gaywood was reinvigorated in 2012 as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The six-acre woodland, which borders Springwood High School and provides a green corridor linking a cycle path with nearby homes, hosts a wide range of wildlife that some people fear is now at risk.

Keep out and barbed wire signs on the site

The plot was sold in May for £31,000 to Andreas Panteli, a London-based estate agent, instantly sparking anger among residents who say they have enjoyed the area for years.

Soon after taking ownership, Mr Panteli began work to prepare the wood for the country sport activities he plans to carry out in memory of his father, who died last year.

He also wanted to plant fig and olive trees that had once resided in his father’s garden.

The Gaywood land which is the centre of the drama

The sound of chainsaws prompted swift complaints.

A Tree Preservation Order (TPO) was imposed in September, but Mr Panteli, 47, has since submitted an application to complete the work.

More than 110 objections have been lodged in response to the application.

“We are running out of woodland,” one person wrote.

80% of the work has already been completed

“Every piece we save is a bonus for us as humans and the animal community. It needs to be left alone and kept natural.”

Another described the plan for country sports as “simply ludicrous”, pointing to the proximity of homes and the neighbouring school.

Several objectors accused Mr Panteli of “tarnishing” the memory of John Loveless and his family, the late councillor who led the creation of the woodland.

Cllr Rob Colwell with one of the 20 nest boxes made byLynn Men’s Shed that went up on the site as part of nest box week in February

“A true legacy will be lost forever,” one said.

Cllr Rob Colwell, who represents Gaywood, has been leading complaints against the changes.

He said: “The new owner has already put up barbed wire and big ‘keep out’ signs. People are understandably upset.

The woodland was revamped in 2012 as part of the Queen's 2012 Jubilee

“We don’t have much urban woodland in Lynn. This small area should be preserved and encouraged, not stripped back.

“I’m concerned this goes against the council’s biodiversity aims. Allowing this to proceed would undermine years of environmental work.”

Mr Panteli has responded strongly to the objections.

He said he bought the site using inheritance money and that his “ambition in life was to buy some land”.

The land at Gaywood

“When my dad passed away we bought the land to do country sports in his memory,” he said.

“The plan was to tidy it up and get some enjoyment out of it.”

He describes the woodland as “overgrown”, “unmanaged” and “ridiculous”, adding: “You can’t walk around it without injuring yourself.”

He says 80% of the work – including the removal of a number of oaks, wild cherry and ash planted as part of the Jubilee project – has already been completed.

Mr Panteli insists he intends only low-impact activities, and will use silenced air rifles as opposed to shotguns.

He claims the Forestry Commission has encouraged him to cull muntjac deer, which he says are a “massive, massive issue”, and even offered to pay him for it.

He also claims the work could be enjoyed by many in the community.

Quad biking, paint balling and tree climbing are among the various activities included in the plans.

A dog trainer has also approached him about using half an acre, and he intends to rent out another half acre as a horse livery.

Mr Panteli, who is of Greek-Cypriot descent, bought the land with three other international investors including American and Chinese nationals.

He says he has since been subjected to racial abuse, as well as accusations that, as a London estate agent, he intends to develop the land for housing.

“I have received more racial abuse since owning it than in my entire life,” he said.

He recalled being confronted by school staff after they were told “two minorities” were standing in the woodland.

“They think because I’m from London and an estate agent I’m going to come up and build on it. I just want to do country sports,” he added.

He also claims the site already suffers from anti-social behaviour.

“There’s drug dealers there, needles, canisters, tents – all the things you don’t want to happen are happening.

“Every time I’m there I’m picking up beer bottles and tents.”

Supporters of the scheme argue that the trees are overcrowded, encroaching on the footpath and damaging neighbouring gardens, and that pruning would “allow the remaining trees to flourish”.

Others warn the site risks becoming “another dumping ground”.

The borough council’s planning portal remains open for public comments.