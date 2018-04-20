Anger at plans to raise charges at King’s Lynn hospital car park

UNISON representatives have been left angry after Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Trust announced plans to raise car park charges by nearly 30 per cent.

With charges due to rise from June 1, and reported figures stating the cost of a two-hour stay may increase from £2 to £2.60, a nearly 30 per cent increase, trade unions have called for talks with managers to stop the increase.

Peter Passingham, regional organiser for UNISON, the trade union representing staff at the hospital, said: “We are concerned that this rise is actually intended to generate a surplus to help reduce the hospital’s deficit. We have asked the Trust several times for information around the running costs of the car parks and what it anticipates future income will be after any rises, but they have failed to provide it.

“The Trust currently receives around £1.3 million in car parking charges, whilst staff wages have fallen behind inflation by 14 per cent since 2010. Over 850 staff have signed a petition protesting the increase in parking charges.

“It is wrong that staff, patients and visitors are being made to subsidise the cost of NHS treatment which is supposed to be free at the point of need.”

Car parking charges for patients and visitors have not changed since April 2016 and staff charges have not increased since 2012.

The Trust is currently preparing its public tariff changes which will be announced next month. They say after June 1, there will be no further increases to patient and visitor parking charges until April 2021 at the earliest.

Income from charging supports costs and improvements to car parking, with any surplus going to support patient care at the hospital.

Jon Green, the Trust’s CEO, said: “Increases to car parking charges are never going to be popular but these rises have become necessary as a traffic management measure driven by both the current pressure our car park is under and in planning for the anticipated increase in attendances expected over the next three years.

“We are increasing the number of spaces where we can, and the Trust needs to both create capacity for parking on site and continue to strongly encourage more patients and visitors to use public transport.

“Whilst not an option for all, we are keen to point out that there are more than 100 visits each weekday to the on-site stop by bus services.”