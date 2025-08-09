A 66-year-old’s anger towards a couple walking in the middle of a road with a pram led him to court.

Stephen Cook, of Southgate Street in Lynn, acted aggressively towards the pair, who were walking in the middle of the road he was driving down.

Cook appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and admitted using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

Cook was shouting at the couple down Southgate Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The incident took place on the road where Cook lives on April 22.

He was heard shouting at the couple, “get on the f*****g path”, and continued being aggressive towards them while beeping his car horn.

Cook shouted “this is a f*****g road” at them before getting out of his car and lunging towards them. He got back into his vehicle and revved his engine at the pair.

Southgate Street, located just off London Road, is relatively narrow. The couple said they had no room on the pathway to walk.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson told the court that Cook “let his frustrations get the better of him” that day”.

“It was a sorry string of events. He is bitterly disappointed to be here.”

Cook was fined £40 and will also pay a £16 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.