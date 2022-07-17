Anglian Water has released a statement this evening apologising to customers in The Woottons who have been without water in scorching weather since yesterday lunchtime.

More households have had water restored this evening, but it still appears some are not able to run taps or flush loos.

A 22in pipe is believed to have ruptured in Spring Lane, Gaywood, causing the issue.

Water main at Springwood. Anglian Water present. MLNF-22MF070197

The AW statement said: "We’re sorry customers in North and South Wotton have no water at the moment.

"Our teams are working hard to repair a burst water main. The repair is complicated and it’s taking longer than we’d hoped.

"We are using tankers to put water back in the pipes as quickly as we can, but it’s taking time for it to move around the network. We expect people to have water at their taps soon although the pressure might still be lower than normal. Our engineers are currently replacing the broken pipe and hope to have a full repair in place and things back to normal later tonight.

Emergency water supply to resident at Ullswater Avenue, South Wootton. MLNF-22MF070199

"We’ve set up a bottled water hub at South Wotton village hall for anyone who needs it.

"When the water does come back, it may look cloudy – this is perfectly normal. It’s just millions of tiny air bubbles trapped in the pipe. If you run the tap briefly or leave the water to stand in a glass, it will soon clear.

"Again, we’re really sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

South Wootton queue for water. Picture: ROB COLWELL (58030296)

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk Council leader, and James Wild North West Norfolk MP have been liaising with Anglian Water and pressing for proper updates for residents and expedited progress on what has been a difficult repair in challenging conditions.

People in the queue for water bottles, which were distributed from the car park at South Wootton Village Hall, were each allocated 12 two-litre bottles.

The queue had largely dispersed by 5pm