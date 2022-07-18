The chief executive of Anglian Water, Pete Simpson, has issued another apology, this time saying those effected by the lack of water will soon receive compensation,

"We will be writing to you very shortly to discuss giving you compensation," said Mr Simpson.

This is following a burst water pipe affecting areas of Lynn all weekend during the ongoing heatwave.

Pete Simpson, CEO of Anglian Water (58059397)

There have been some reports from Lynn News readers that areas around Castle Rising Road are yet to have any water at all.

Other areas are reported to have low water pressure as well.

Mr Simpson said this had been a particulary complicated repair where boosters had to be reconfigured.

"We're really sorry, its sod's law that it happens on the hottest day of the year, but I'm delighted to say that a full repair of the burst main has now been made to the burst water main," said Mr Simpson.

"In the meantime, we will continue with the re-zoning to keep people on water until this main is fully charged up and mains are back on,"

"We have many burst pipes throughout the year, usually we repair them and don't notice a difference, this time we had to do a very big re-zone of the area."