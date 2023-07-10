West Norfolk Disabled Angling Club has raised £135 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The money was raised through a series of fishing events held at Alive Lynnsport in Lynn.

Trevor Dane, a volunteer for the EAAA, said: “We would like to thank the club for raising this money for us and every donation is very important to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Club chairman Pete White, left, presenting the cheque to the EAAA’s Trevor Dane.

“We appreciate very much what they have done for us – donations like this help us to save lives.”

Mr Dane said it costs about £17m a year to run the charity.

He said attending an incident costs on average £3,750, so donations like this are vital to enable the charity to save lives.

“Our motto is: together we save lives,” he added.