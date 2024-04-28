An “angry” man assaulted his partner and two of her friends after becoming frustrated at her infidelity.

Edgars Ratnieks, 35, dragged his girlfriend home by the hair after accusing her of cheating on him following a night out.

He then proceeded to assault one of her female friends, punching her and causing bleeding, as well as her male partner, also injuring him.

Edgars Ratnieks appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

At around 4.30am on February 18, police received a 999 call to the incident, and upon their arrival they discovered Ratnieks had also caused damage to a wardrobe in his property.

When being interviewed, Ratnieks, of Burney Road in Lynn, made full admissions to his offences.

Speaking to officers about his girlfriend, he said: “F**king bitch being in a club in Spalding. She is sh**ging black people.”

He also said it had been the “same sh*t” in their relationship for around a year, and confessed he had consumed half a litre of vodka prior to the incident because he was “angry”.

Ratnieks appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted three counts of assault by beating and one of criminal damage to property.

Appearing unrepresented, he said: “It is just alcohol. I can’t drink.”

He stressed to magistrates that he works “very hard” seven days a week and is not claiming any benefits.

Magistrates asked the probation service to carry out a pre-sentence report on Ratnieks, and adjourned his case until July 11.

He has been released on bail with conditions not to contact his three victims or attend his home address.