A small but determined number of protestors met in Lynn to make their feelings known about a change in abortion laws in America.

Last month the United States' Supreme Court ruled there was no constitutional right to abortion in the country.

Last Sunday five women and two men gathered in Saturday Market Place to protest against the change.

Organiser Jo Rust said: "It's totally unacceptable that a small number of people in the Supreme Court - most of them are men and the majority of them are Catholic which doesn't represent American society - should make decisions about what woman can and cannot do with their bodies.

"It makes women feel as though we are being thrown back into the early 1900s."

Mrs Rust said the male protestors also felt strongly about the situation.

"Women should always have the right to access safe, timely and secure terminations," she added, highlighting that there were many reasons for abortion besides the pregnancy being an unwanted mistake, including domestic abuse, poor mental health, the cost of living and living standards.