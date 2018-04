Volunteers at Cats Protection Supawstore, in Tottenhill, raised £220 from their afternoon tea and tombola event on Saturday.

Store manager Alison Matthews said: “The event went really well, we raised £220.47. The money will go towards buying animals food and anything else they need. We are already planning a similar event for July 21.”

Pictured above, Alison Matthews, Cathering Suckling, Abi Suckling, Suzane Curl, Claire Roweth, Gilly Stratford and Debbie Shorthouse. MLNF18AF04162