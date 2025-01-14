Animal porn watchers, schizophrenics with BB guns and a woman who stole nearly £10,000 from a bed-bound pensioner all wound up in court last week.

It was a wide-ranging week at Lynn Magistrates’ Court, which also saw a major step forward in the prosecution of a 23-year-old who let off a firework amid a group of people at Fawkes in the Walks back in November.

Here is everyone who appeared in the dock last week…

23-year-old filmed himself throwing firework into group of people - and could face jail

Aidas Berzinskas left four people injured when he tossed a firework into the crowd at Fawkes in the Walks.

He has now admitted throwing the explosive into a group of people, and the court heard that he used his phone to film himself launching it.

He has also been charged with four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, as well as three counts of criminal damage. He did not indicate a plea to any of these.

Magistrates said Berzinskas’ offences were “so serious” that they had no option but to commit him to the crown court for sentence.

Woman who drove ‘erratically’ with two blown tyres is fined more than £1,000

Emily Susannah Nackvi, 53, was travelling to her mother’s home in the Fakenham area on July 26 last year when she was witnessed speeding, braking sharply and swerving across the road.

However, she had not taken any alcohol or drugs. In fact, it was the state of her Land Rover that led to her actions.

Nackvi appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she was warned to “be careful” after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Woman faces years in jail after stealing nearly £10,000 from bed-bound pensioner

After finding out about this crime, the victim, a woman who is partially blind and deaf and lives in a Downham care home, said: “I wish I would die.”

Lorrayne Midgen-Romain, 65, of Southfields in Downham, admitted fraud by false representation when she appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

She was a close friend of the victim, and had also been appointed to have her power of attorney - allowing her to make decisions on her behalf.

Sentencing guidelines mean she faces a starting point of three years in jail.

Navy engineer drove the wrong way around roundabout while drunk

Nathan Davison, 33, has been disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £787 after the offence, which he pleaded guilty to at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He had just returned from a one-and-a-half month deployment, and was in West Norfolk ready for a new posting at RAF Marham when he was caught drink-driving in the Southgates area.

He had 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

23-year-old’s ‘lack of maturity and experience’ saw him caught drink-driving after pub

Charlie Gardiner appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving having no insurance.

The court heard he was caught after his friend’s “daft” actions in front of a CCTV camera put the police on their tail.

Gardiner was banned from driving for 17 months. He will also pay a £480 fine, £192 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

Schizophrenic who was spotted with BB gun near infant school is now ‘recovering’

Michael O’Neill, 35, of Lowfields in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted possession of an imitation firearm in a public place - as well as three counts of theft.

The court heard that on August 17, he was witnessed by numerous members of the public walking topless through North Lynn. He held the black handgun with his finger on the trigger.

He was then spotted near an infant school in the area, with West Norfolk Council CCTV cameras capturing him walking towards it.

However, mitigating, solicitor Charlotte Winchester said: “At the time of these offences in August and September, he was a most unwell man with his mental health.”

Heroin addict jailed after stealing Simpsons toy set

Magistrates felt they had no choice but to hand Outwell man Darrell Cousins a spell behind bars after he breached a suspended sentence and conditional discharge.

He was originally handed those orders in September after a series of assaults, thefts and racially aggravated crimes - and when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, he had committed 125 offences in total.

Cousins stole a candle and reed diffuser worth £16.48 from Aldi in Gaywood in November, before pinching carbon monoxide alarms and a Simpsons character toy set worth a combined £64.99 from B&M on the Hardwick industrial estate.

In mitigation, solicitor Alison Muir had argued that Cousins was making good progress in his recovery from heroin addiction and should be allowed to continue his work with the probation service.

Mental health ‘played a part’ as man headbutted police officer

Daniel Emery, 41, of The Oaklands in Swaffham, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker.

He committed the offence on September 17, with police originally called to his address after allegations of a separate assault had been made.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Tiffany Meredith said that Emery - who had nine previous convictions - had “been through quite an ordeal with his wife” prior to the incident.

“He says to me he was not in a good place mentally at the time,” she said.

Best man crashed into roundabout while drink-driving home from wedding

Matthew Turner, 29, was travelling home from a ceremony near Swaffham in November when he collided with the roundabout which connects the A10 and A1122 outside Downham.

When a member of the public approached him and asked if he was okay, Turner replied: “No mate. I have had a few drinks and I am f***ed”.

He had 82mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - more than double the legal limit to drive of 35mcg.

He was disqualified for 22 months, while he will also pay a £692 fine, £277 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

29-year-old caught with extreme horse porn and indecent images of children

Sam Greenwood was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to four offences at an earlier date.

They included possession of an extreme pornographic image which portrayed a person performing oral sex on a horse.

He had also admitted making one Category A indecent photograph of a child - the most serious - as well as one Category B image and four Category C photos.

Greenwood committed the offences back in July 2022, in Walsingham and Fakenham - and has avoided jail.

Man with history of dangerous driving is banned again

Hunstanton man Carl Roper, 48, of Seagate Road, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He was handed a lengthy ban for dangerous driving back in 2019 - and although it had come to an end, he has not yet taken an extended retest.

On November 20, he was spotted driving a Vauxhall Corsa in his coastal hometown by two off-duty police officers who knew he was forbidden from doing so.

He has been disqualified for another six months.

Man caught with Japanese fighting knife while drug-driving

Magistrates have asked for a pre-sentence report on 39-year-old Zachary Mason, of Valingers Road, who pleaded guilty to drug-driving and possession of a blade.

He said that at the time of his offences, he had a host of other work tools in his vehicle at the time. These included chainsaws, hacksaws, and other blades.

Before he returns to court on March 27, he has been released on unconditional bail and handed an interim driving disqualification.

36-year-old sentenced after incident which saw tattoo studio owner punched

Lawrence Rooney, 36, of Small Lode in Upwell, was sentenced for using threatening or abusive language to cause alarm or distress, as well as common assault - but insisted he is a “decent enough fellow”.

He committed the offences in July 2023, and was subsequently found guilty at a trial in his absence on July 29 last year after denying them.

“I am not the kind of guy to try and bully people,” Rooney said.