A college staff member has celebrated a record-breaking 50-year milestone.

Praise has been heaped on Anne Roberts who is the first member of staff at the College of West Anglia to celebrate such long service.

A surprise buffet lunch was held her in honour attended by friends and colleagues. Anne has held various positions during her time at the Lynn college including lecturer in art and design and learner support officer, and she has had a profound impact on both staff and students.

Anne with her celebration balloons and gifts in the Novus Restaurant at Lynn's College of West Anglia

College principal David Pomfret said of Anne’s unwavering commitment: “We are delighted to celebrate Anne Roberts’ exceptional service to the College of West Anglia (CWA). She is the first-ever member of staff to reach 50 years, which is an incredible achievement.

“It’s amazing to think about the number of students she has supported and inspired over the years in her many roles.”

Anne said: "I worked as a member of the teaching staff in art and design for 45 years, and more recently as a learner support officer, still based mainly with the art department.

“The college has given me many opportunities, including a chance to study for a Master of Philosophy in art history. I was also chosen as CWA’s artist-in-residence from 2013-2015, which was a great opportunity to work in ceramics. Other memorable experiences were leading student trips abroad, including Paris, Amsterdam and Barcelona, as well as major exhibitions at home.

“I particularly enjoyed working with adult students on an access course in art, many of whom went on to produce some very successful artwork. I have been especially grateful for my brilliant colleagues in art and design over the years, who have created such a friendly and encouraging department – something which has been a benefit to both the College of West Anglia and the town of King’s Lynn.