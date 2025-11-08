A club’s anniversary celebrations have continued with a book presentation to King’s Lynn Minster.

Soroptimist International of Lynn, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and, as part of its 50 for 50 initiative, members collected 50 novels for the Minster's second-hand fundraising bookstall.

Earlier this year, the club discovered the Minster (St Margaret's Church), wanted novels and books for a fundraising stall.

Bea Knights presents books to Reverend Canon Mark Dimond

Club member Bea Knights met with Reverend Fiona Munn and Reverend Canon Mark Dimond to hand over 50 pre-loved novels which the members collected.

Rev Mark was delighted to receive the books and said they will be “very well received".

"Our bookstall is very popular,” he said.

Soroptimist member Bea Knights with Rev Fiona Munn

Club members continue collecting items to support worthy charities and causes, such as Tapping House hospice at Hillington, Baby Basics, Lynn food bank and the town’s Purfleet Trust among others.