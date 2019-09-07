Anniversary of Battle of Britain to be marked in King's Lynn

A service commemorating the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will be held in Lynn’s Tower Gardens next week.

The day, organised by the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), will mark the battle which saw The Few successfully fight off the massed air attacks by the German Luftwaffe.

Second World War veterans, along with borough mayor Geoff Hipperson, are due to attend the service on Monday, September 9 at 11am, along with a number of senior members of the local community and a contingent from RAF Marham.

War memorials in Tower Gardens, King's Lynn in the shadow of Greyfriars Tower.. (16208162)

The Lynn branch of RAFA, supported by RAF Marham, have been organising the annual Service of Commemoration to remember those who fought so valiantly in the skies of Great Britain during the dark days of 1940, when the country, supported by the Commonwealth, stood alone against the then triumphant forces of Nazi Germany.

It is hoped that surviving veterans of those days, together with members of the general public, will also attend.

The service, which is open to all, will start at 11am and will include wreath laying, after which all attending are invited to the nearby Royal British Legion Club for refreshments.

The anniversary will also be marked in other locations in the borough, including in West Winch this weekend.

The Middleton and District branch of the Royal British Legion will hold its annual Battle of Britain luncheon in the William Burt Centre on Sunday.

To make a reservation for the event, which starts at 12pm for 12.30pm, call Lilian Fisher on 01553 841852 or email lilianfisher@talktalk.net.

The event costs £10 per person, and a raffle will be held with proceeds going towards branch funds. Prize donations are welcome.