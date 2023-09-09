A service held at Lynn's Tower Gardens on Monday will commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The service, which will include wreath-laying, will take place at 10.45am.

Gary Walker, events organiser for Lynn and district Royal Air Force Association, said: “The battle, which saw the German Luftwaffe suffer its first major defeat during WWII at the hands of the RAF, was the first reversal of fortune for the Germans following a string of victories during WWII, which saw most of Europe overrun and conquered.

The Battle of Britain Commemoration Service at Lynn’s Tower Gardens last year

“It was arguably the turning point in the war, which would eventually lead to the victory of the Allies over the Axis forces and the freeing of Europe.”

Mr Walker said the service will also mark the start of the annual fundraising ‘Wings Appeal’ for the Royal Air Forces Association welfare fund.

It is hoped that veterans and members of the public will attend the service.

All attending are invited to return to the Stone Hall at Lynn’s Town Hall following the service where refreshments will be served.