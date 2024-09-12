A wreath-laying service took place to mark the anniversary of The Battle of Britain.

The annual wreath laying service, commemorating the 84th anniversary of the battle, took place on a damp morning in Tower Gardens in Lynn on Monday, marking the start of the Wings Appeal.

The battle, which saw the German Luftwaffe suffer its first major defeat during WWII at the hands of the RAF, was a significant reversal of fortune for the Germans, following a string of victories which saw most of Europe overrun and conquered.

It was arguably the turning point in the war, which would eventually lead to the victory of the Allies over the Axis forces and the freeing of Europe.

The service, which was organised by the Royal Air Forces Association, was led by Rev Kyla Sorenson from St Faith’s Church in Gaywood - and was attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Ben Stocks, the mayor of West Norfolk Cllr Paul Bland, and representatives of the Armed Forces, Cadets, and Veterans associations.

It was followed by a reception at the Bridge For Heroes Veterans Charity contact centre.