Annual Big Bash brings people together in King's Lynn
Hundreds of people enjoyed a community fun day held at a South Lynn school at the weekend.
More than 600 people, including West Norfolk’s newly-elected mayor Geoff Hipperson and one of his predecessors David Whitby, enjoyed the annual Big Bash, staged in the grounds of the St Michael’s Academy, on Sunday afternoon.
The event is now in its fourth year, and has proven to be immensely popular each time.
Entertainment such as face painting, an inflatable bowling alley, a beer tent, a live DJ from KLFM, a barbecue and a host of outdoor children’s activities was on offer during the afternoon.
The stars of the show were the Sea Cadets, and of course giant bubbles, which were enjoyed by all.
The event was organised by representatives of All Saints’ Church, Hillington Square, and the Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Laura Evans, a youth and community worker who was part of the organising team, said they had hoped to bring the community of South Lynn together.
She said: “It’s designed to break barriers, get people bonding and to let them know that the church is a friendly place.”
She said the free entertainment afternoon went down a treat and all had a “fantastic time”.
