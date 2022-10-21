A lunch hosted to remember those who served in the Gallipoli campaign during the first world war was an international gathering.

Meeting at the Town Hall were representatives from Australia, New Zealand and France who met with the mayor of West Norfolk, Lesley Bambridge.

John Crowe, president of the Gallipoli and Dardanelles International group said: "Around 20 people and the mayor sat down in the Stone Hall for lunch.

"The speaker, committee member Ngaire Hall, stepped in at the the last minute and talked about how important the memory of Gallipoli is to New Zealand.

"She mentioned her grandfather and a museum in New Zealand and it was very personal.

"Quite a number who attended had connections to Gallipoli, my father was a corporal with the Sandringham Company under Captain Beck.

"Margaret Tinsley made a toast to how important the organisation is to the Turkish Association.

"We go to Turkey every year and they are great friends.

"We have also started a friendship with Snettisham Parish Council, introducing them to a town on the Turkish peninsula.

"We have swapped aeriel photos of the villages and hope to develop links.

"There are still a lot of people with links to Gallipoli and even though it was 100 years ago we want to keep the memory alive.

"It is still real to lots of people, here and in New Zealand, Australia, Turkey and France.

"We want to build the international links and next year the annual lunch is booked for October 6 with a memorial service at All Saints Church on August 12."

Lesley Bambridge said: "The Gallipoli and Dardanelles charity held the lunch in the town hall in the presence of the mayor and relatives of those who fought or died at Gallipoli, some of whom were employed at Sandringham.

"The charity shares the legacy and lessons of those who fell regardless of nationality or religion."

