Annual service in King's Lynn will remember those who have taken own lives

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:20, 30 April 2019

A service of remembrance for those who have taken their own lives will be held at King’s Lynn Minster on Saturday.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake is inviting members of the public to attend the service which starts at 2pm.

King's Lynn Minster.
Further information is available by emailing The Rev Canon Chris Copsey via chriscopsey@btinternet.com.

The remembrance service is held annually, and those who would like to receive an invite to this event in the future should email norfolk@coroner.norfolk.gov.uk.

