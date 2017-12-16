Annual Shouldham Thorpe pub fundraiser backs causes

An annual event held at a West Norfolk pub has raised thousands to be shared between two causes in the Downham area.

Fundraiser Brian Nelson, of Runcton Holme, organised ‘a Gentlemen’s Evening’ at the Jolly Brewers in Shouldham Thorpe last month which raised £2,800.

Cheque presentation to Bridge Street Surgery and the Magpie Centre, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association, from Jolly Brewers of Shouldham Thorpe. From left, fundraiser Brian Nelson, Bridge Street Surgery practice manager Michelle Clarke and Jolly Brewers landlady Patricia Fry. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The profits of the event, held on Thursday, November 30, have been donated to the Magpie Centre, home of West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association, and Bridge Street Surgery.

The fundraising evening consisted of a meal, followed by a raffle, an auction and a performance by a comedian.

It was attended by about 80 businessmen and their associates.

A total of £2,200 from the evening was donated to the Magpie Centre, and £600 was given to Bridge Street Surgery, to help the practice buy a specialised paediatric pulse oximeter, which measures oxygen levels in babies’ and small children’s blood.

Cheque presentation to Bridge Street Surgery and the Magpie Centre, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association, from Jolly Brewers of Shouldham Thorpe. From left, treasurer of West Norfolk RDA Jan Calvert, volunteer Caroline Dudley, chairwoman of West Norfolk RDA Rosie O'Grady, fundraiser Brian Nelson and Jolly Brewers landlady Patricia Fry. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Brian, joined by Jolly Brewers landlady Patricia Fry, handed over the cheques on Monday.

This was the eighth Gentlemen’s Evening run by Brian, and the fifth of which he has donated the majority to the Magpie Centre.

Brian said it was after he saw the good work that the centre does for those with disabilities that he decided to fundraise for the charity.

“I happened to be at the centre one day, and I saw a woman carrying a child who seemed to be almost lifeless, but as soon as she was put on to a pony, it was as though a light was switched on,” he said.

“She became very lively and engaged.

“I was so moved to witness this transformation that I decided there and then that the majority of my fundraising would go to help the centre.”

Brian said the impressive total would not have been possible without the support of local businesses.

He said: “The items for auction and raffle prizes were of really high quality this year, and I’d like to thank the donors for their generosity.

“These included: Adrian Flux Insurance Brokers, A G Pearce (fruit and veg), King’s Lynn Commercials, West Dereham Plant Hire, Coates Bros, the Crown at Middleton, and, of course, the Jolly Brewers.”