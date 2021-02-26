Anonymous donor makes substantial donation to King's Lynn Town survival fund

King's Lynn Town Football Club officials have today announced another big donation towards their survival fight.

Earlier this week, the Walks outfit launched a new fundraising initiative to secure its future, after the National League voted to continue its season despite matches being played in empty grounds.

The appeal has already raised at least £11,000, including a substantial contribution made by the family of late Norwich City supporter, Barrie Greaves.

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (42511907)

And the club has now revealed that an anonymous benefactor has contributed what it described as a large, four figure sum, after reading of the Greaves' family's support.

In a statement released on the club's website, the contributor said: “I saw the story in the local press and thought that I must do something to assist King’s Lynn Town Football Club.

"I have always supported Norwich City and attended matches at Carrow Road and I must admit that I have never been along to their ground to watch a game but that is something that I will now probably do, once all the restrictions are lifted later in the year.

"Although Norwich City will always be my first team it is so important that all of the clubs in Norfolk survive and get through this pandemic, so that they are in place once fans can go back to the grounds.

"I wish the club well and hope that they reach their target very soon.”

Linnets' chairman Stephen Cleeve said: “I’m delighted in the support being offered to the football club in this time of need.

"I would like to place on record, my thanks to the gentleman concerned for his amazing generosity, something that helps ensure security of the club.”

Lynn are back in action at The Walks tomorrow when they entertain Weymouth. The club has estimated it needs at least £100,000 just to complete the current campaign.