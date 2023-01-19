Two further suspects have been identified following a fight between Lynn and Boston football fans at a match on New Year's Day.

It follows a further CCTV appeal published yesterday, after which two fans have been identified and will be spoken to by officers, but two are still outstanding.

The incident happened when rival fans started fighting during the second half of the match.

Can you help police identify this man? Picture: Norfolk Police

Thirteen people, including seven away fans and six home fans, have since been arrested.

Twelve have been charged with public order offences, while a thirteenth was given a conditional caution.

Police want to identify this man in connection with a fight at a football match between King's Lynn and Boston on New Year's Day. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men remain outstanding.

Anyone who recognises the men or has any information which could help the investigation should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at Lynn Local Policing team on 101 or email Darryl.Grief@norfolk.police.uk