Students and staff are celebrating another record year of results at Lynn’s Springwood High School Sixth Form.

More than 21% of grades achieved were an A* or an A, which is a 5% increase on last year’s results - while 47% of students secured an A*, A, or B, and 75% of students gained A* - C grades, both higher than 2024’s results.

The school has also seen an improvement in the number of students gaining A* and A grades at A-Level, alongside improvements in Distinction* and Distinctions in vocational subjects.

A record-breaking Springwood Sixth Form A-Level results day. Pictures: Ian Burt/West Norfolk Academies Trust

In Further Maths, 43% of students achieved the highest grades, whilst a third or more of students secured A* or A in Maths, Chemistry, Physics, English Literature, and Religious Education.

Some 71% of students gained Distinction* or Distinction in Health and Social Care, 64% achieved the same feat in Fashion, and 55% in Applied Science.

Andy Johnson, executive head teacher of Springwood, said: “The students and staff have worked tirelessly to achieve these outstanding results. I am so proud of them all.

Smiles all around at Springwood

“I look forward to our students making their mark on the world via university, high-level apprenticeships, and the world of work.”

Roger Livesey, chair of trustees and the Springwood High School local governing body, added: “This is an amazing year for our Sixth Form, which serves all of our trust secondaries alongside all secondary schools in West Norfolk.”

Juan Camilo Cervantes Torres was the highest achiever from this year’s cohort, with four A*s helping him secure a place at Cambridge University to study Chemical Engineering.

Results to be proud of!

Harper Garrett is now off to study Mathematics and Physics at Warwick University after achieving three A*s and an A, and Sean Seneviratne has the option to study Computer Science at Cambridge after his 3 A*s and an A.

Grace Ryan is looking forward to studying Psychology at Leeds University after gaining two A*s and an A. She will be joined at Leeds by Finlay Hunter, whose one A* and two As confirmed his place on Leeds’ Business Management course.

Jithindu Alahakoon has high hopes for his future after securing a place at Bath University to study Mechanical Engineering after achieving one A* and three As, while Madeleine Smith is looking forward to life far away from Norfolk after her one A* and two As secured her place studying Dental Surgery at Plymouth University.

Hugs all around at Springwood's A-Level results day

Staying a bit closer to home is Harry Malton, who achieved four As and confirmed his place at the University of East Anglia to study Biomedicine, while Colby Wood was delighted with his three As that secured a place at Birmingham University studying Medicine.

After securing an A* and two As, Lily Rolfe will take a gap year before studying Fine Art at Liverpool John Moores University.

Millie Eveson’s two A*s and an A confirmed her place at Nottingham University to study Economics, and Ashhad Naqavi’s three As mean he is moving to Scotland to study Theoretical Physics at The University of Edinburgh.

Springwood A-Level results day

Other high achievers included Nolan Parker-Davey, who achieved two A*s and an A and is off to study Mathematics at Warwick, Amelie Dockerty, who achieved one A* and two As and will next month be studying English Literature at Durham University, and Imogen Hopps, who will study Law at Cardiff University after securing three As.

It was also another strong year at Springwood for both local and national higher and degree-level apprenticeships.

After impressive results, Jessa Joshy will be doing a Government Economic Service Degree apprenticeship with the Department for Business and Trade, and Ruby Hopgood is looking forward to starting her apprenticeship with AstraZeneca as a lab scientist in oncology after securing an A, B, and C.

A joyful occasion

Alec Balmforth is looking forward to starting his Technical Operator apprenticeship at Nestle Purina in Wisbech after securing three Cs - and after achieving an A and two Bs, Dylan Green will be starting an Environmental Consultant apprenticeship at JBA Consulting.

Meanwhile, Joe Hipkin is gearing up to begin his degree apprenticeship in Manufacturing Engineering with Peterborough-based Caterpillar after securing two Bs and a C, and Dylan Oakley will start working as Parliamentary and Constituency Assistant for James Wild MP.

Other Springwood leavers looking forward to starting an apprenticeship included Jessica Beck, who will be doing a Podiatry apprenticeship with the NHS, along with Melia Dunn, Nancy Harvey, and Jack Parker, who are all heading to Mapus, Smith and Lemmon to do Accountancy apprenticeships.

Couldn't be happier!

Luke Rawling, head of Year 13, said: “We are incredibly proud of our A-Level students and the outstanding results they have achieved this year.

“We are particularly delighted with the record number of national and local apprenticeship offers - a key focus for our school.

“With apprenticeships being highly competitive and difficult to secure, this success is a testament to the talent, determination, and hard work of our students.”

Springwood A-Level results day

This year also saw 52 students obtaining Norfolk Scholar status, an increase of nine students from last year.

Click here to see read about results from other areas.

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day

Springwood A-Level results day left students with smiles

Colby Wood (centre)

Grace Ryan was accompanied by her family to pick up her results

Jithindu Alahakoon on the furthest right

Millie Eveson

Joe Hipkin

Juan Camilo Cervantes Torres on the right. Picture: Ian Burt

Ashhad Naqavi with Andy Johnson, executive head teacher of Springwood High. Picture: Ian Burt

Harper Garrett was left smiling after opening the envelope earlier today. Picture: Ian Burt

Jessa Joshy's hard work paid off. Picture: Ian Burt

Finlay Hunter opened his results this morning. Picture: Ian Burt

Ruby Hopgood was all smiles after receiving her results this morning. Picture: Ian Burt