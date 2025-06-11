Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn-based Knight Fine Antiques and Collectables officially joins premier dealing platform 1stDibs

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:22, 11 June 2025

Two brothers who started an antiques business last year have now joined a platform for top dealers.

Lynn-based Knight Fine Antiques and Collectables has officially joined 1stDibs – a premier platform for luxury antiques and top-tier dealers.

Since being launched in 2024 by Lynn brothers Harry and Arthur Knight, the West Norfolk business has grown rapidly.

Brothers Harry and Arthur Knight started up the business last year
Brothers Harry and Arthur Knight started up the business last year

The two young founders offer a range of rare antiques. Their collection is known for its uniqueness and is meticulously restored to showroom quality.

Arthur said: “It is a great honour to join one of the world’s leading antique platforms. 1stDibs has a rigorous application process, only accepting the most trusted and reputable dealers.

“We are proud to be among them, and even more excited that our exceptional pieces can now reach a wider, global audience.

“Our collection is unique, grand, sophisticated, and timeless and we are passionate about finding the right owners for each piece.”

Business Kings Lynn Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE