King’s Lynn-based Knight Fine Antiques and Collectables officially joins premier dealing platform 1stDibs
Two brothers who started an antiques business last year have now joined a platform for top dealers.
Lynn-based Knight Fine Antiques and Collectables has officially joined 1stDibs – a premier platform for luxury antiques and top-tier dealers.
Since being launched in 2024 by Lynn brothers Harry and Arthur Knight, the West Norfolk business has grown rapidly.
The two young founders offer a range of rare antiques. Their collection is known for its uniqueness and is meticulously restored to showroom quality.
Arthur said: “It is a great honour to join one of the world’s leading antique platforms. 1stDibs has a rigorous application process, only accepting the most trusted and reputable dealers.
“We are proud to be among them, and even more excited that our exceptional pieces can now reach a wider, global audience.
“Our collection is unique, grand, sophisticated, and timeless and we are passionate about finding the right owners for each piece.”