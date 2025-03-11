A bid to turn a former GP surgery into an off-licence has stirred up anger amid fears it could trigger problems with alcohol misuse and antisocial behaviour.

A developer has applied to West Norfolk Council to convert Fairstead Surgery in Lynn four years after it closed.

Shutting the surgery led people in the community to say they felt “abandoned” and the plans have stirred up fresh frustration.

Fairstead Surgery in Lynn - pictured in 2019 before it closed - could become an off-licence

Rob Colwell, a Liberal Democrat county and district councillor for Gaywood South, said: “An off-licence in a former health centre? You can’t make it up.

“The community is already experiencing elements of anti-social behaviour.

“Recognised as an area of urban deprivation, Fairstead is already struggling with issues around alcohol misuse, mental health problems that come from it, and sadly high levels of violence.

Liberal Democrat county and district councillor Rob Colwell

“Introducing an alcohol outlet like this in such a location could contribute to further social and health issues.”

Fairstead is among the top 10 most deprived areas in Norfolk, according to a Norfolk County Council report.

Mr Colwell has called for the bid to be blocked.