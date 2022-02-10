Bell ringers at King's Lynn Minster on Sunday marked the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.

The ringers were drawn from Dersingham, Lynn, North Wootton and Gaywood to make up the numbers to be able to ring all 10 bells at the Minster.

Sunday afternoon started with 45 minutes of ringing at St Nicholas, Dersingham – the nearest tower with ringable bells to Sandringham and Her Majesty.

Lynn bell ringers. Photo: David C. Moore

There was good ringing on all six bells before moving to Lynn for an hour including a continuous sequence of 70 call changes,appropriately called 'Queens' when the bells are rung in order: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10.

To finish the day a quarter peal of 1,260 changes was rung in 47 minutes at St Faith's Gaywood – completing just over two and a half hours of bell ringing – and this is a taster before the main Jubilee event in June.