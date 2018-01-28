Apology demanded over West Norfolk councillor’s ‘moral posturing’ jibe

Have your say

A senior West Norfolk councillor has been urged to apologise for comments made in a council document, where he accused opposition members of “moral posturing.”

Alistair Beales made the criticism in a West Norfolk Council report last September.

He argued that both the authority’s Labour and independent groups had not properly contributed to council discussions on issues relating to homelessness and an empty homes strategy.

But, during the latest full council meeting on Thursday, Labour group leader John Collop demanded an apology for the comments.

He claimed the report had contained false statements and warned: “If he does not give an apology I’ll be taking this much further.”

But Mr Beales, cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, dismissed the claim and suggested Mr Collop should “get on with the job he’s elected to do.”

He added: “When the homeless strategy went through you had nothing to say. You attended no meetings. I was appalled and I remain appalled.”