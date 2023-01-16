A new app now available in Lynn enables users to find work in seconds – boosting their incomes.

Launched by Berry Recruitment, the tech is an extension of the town’s busy branch and means workers can take more control of their lives.

The app is being rolled out nationally but Lynn is among the first places to benefit.

Lee Gamble, managing director of Berry Recruitment, with the new app

From downloading the app to accepting work is swift and simple – with employers also benefiting by filling vacancies more quickly.

Berry Recruitment provides full and part-time work in sectors including industrial, office, catering and driving – and it also supplies staff for large events.

Already the app is being downloaded by many who want to decide when and where they work.

Lee Gamble, managing director of Berry Recruitment, said: “The app does not replace our Lynn branch – it is an extension of it.

“Workers can always talk to a real person; algorithms are great, but people buy from people and this hybrid solution is definitely the future for recruitment.

“It enables people to have a second job, or a job in seconds.

“The app fits Lynn perfectly because of the roles it recruits for and the high number of staff already on the branch’s books. There are many employers in the area desperate for workers and we can now provide them with an even better service.

“It is extremely easy to register on the app and we still interview people face-to-face - via Facetime or similar technology, and this reassures employers. After it’s been downloaded the jobs are listed and people can click on vacancies and have work straight away. It puts power literally in their hands.”

The ‘Berry Recruitment Jobs’ app can be downloaded free from the Apple App store and Google Play Store.