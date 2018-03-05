Appeal after attempted distraction burglary in Gayton

Police are appealing for information following an attempted distraction burglary in Gayton.

It happened between 7pm and 7.10pm on Saturday, February 24 when a man attempted to gain access to a property in St Nicholas Close claiming to need help with a mobile phone. The occupant refused entry and nothing was stolen.

The man is described as white and between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins with jet black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Sam Harris on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers are also reminding householders to be vigilant and keep their homes secure at all times.

If an unexpected person calls at your house, ask for ID which a genuine visitor will be happy to provide.

If you are unsure about a caller to your home, do not allow entry and call police immediately.