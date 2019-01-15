Appeal after teenagers robbed in Fairstead

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were robbed in Fairstead last week.

The incident happened on Friday, January 11 at 10.45pm when the victims – an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy – were playing basketball at the back of the community centre.

They were approached by five men, aged between 15- and 20-years-old, who demanded to use their wireless speaker.

Officers said when the two victims refused, the suspects pushed the 18-year-old man, chased him and assaulted him in a wooded area towards Wallace Close.

He sustained minor facial injuries in the incident and his phone and rucksack were stolen.

Police said one of the suspects threatened the 15-year-old victim with a knife before stealing his mobile phone and rucksack.

The suspects are described as white and were wearing dark coloured hooded coats, apart from one suspect who was wearing a white coat.

One of the suspects was between 6ft 2ins and 6ft 5ins, significantly taller than the other suspects.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who has information regarding the incident.

They are asked to contact Det Con James Smith at King's Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.