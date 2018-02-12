Appeal against rejection of Sutton Bridge homes scheme

A plan to build three homes in Sutton Bridge that was unanimously turned down by South Holland District Council has gone to appeal.

An application to build a pair of semi-detached homes, along with a detached house, in Bridge Road was first put in by Andrew Lilley in December 2016.

According to a statement from the applicant, concerns about “possible over-development” were put to Mr Lilley a month later when he explained that “the proposals were clearly in keeping with existing development in the area”.

But the district council’s planning committee turned down the plans after considering it to be over-development of the site and fearing it would cause “cramped parking arrangements” and problems for cars coming to and from the area.

Mr Lilley’s appeal argues that the council’s own planning officers recommended approval of the plans, believing them to be appropriate and “sustainable” for the site, and no objections were made by county highways officers.

