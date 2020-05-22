Home   News   Article

Appeal as 'thank you packages' delivered to key workers in West Norfolk

By Ben Hardy
Published: 15:35, 22 May 2020

Volunteers have been delivering food and care packages to key workers with one member describing how some school staff cried tears of happiness after being recognised through the scheme.

A group called Gratitude Angel has been set up, delivering the 'thank you packages' across West Norfolk during the coronavirus outbreak including to places such as South Wootton, Downham, Snettisham and Dersingham.

Schools, pharmacies, postal services, care homes, surgeries and emergency services are amongst the various recipients of the supplies over the past four weeks.

