Three taxidermy birds in cases have been stolen from the Hawk and Owl Sanctuary in Sculthorpe.

Police say the premises, in Turf Moor Road, was broken into between 11.45pm on Thursday, March 15 and 6am on Friday, March 16.

The birds – an Eastern March Harrier, a Sparrow Hawk and a Barn Owl Skull – were stolen along with some eggs.

Anyone with information should contact Fakenham Police Station on 101.