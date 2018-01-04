Appeal following robbery in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Lynn.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking on King John Avenue on December 28 at around 11pm when he was approached by two men demanding cash.

The victim handed over a small amount of cash before running off towards Tesco St Faiths. The two suspects were seen to walk off towards Lynn Road.

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his teen or early 20s, around 5’1 tall and of slim build. He was dressed in dark clothes, wearing a dark woollen peaked cap and a dark coloured scarf which was pulled up over his chin and nose.

The second suspect is described as white, also aged in his late teens or early 20s and taller than the first suspect. He was wearing a dark beige jacket with fur around the hood with his chin and nose covered.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DC Chris Parnham at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.